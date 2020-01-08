 BREAKING; US lawmakers to vote to prevent Trump from Iran war | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING; US lawmakers to vote to prevent Trump from Iran war

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi said that the Democrats will move forward as their concerns were not addressed in a closed-door briefing Wednesday involving Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



More details later…



