



Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in the last election, has withdrawn his appeal against the election of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo state, at the supreme court.Solomon Umoh (SAN), counsel to Nwosu, announced the decision of his client when he appeared before a seven-man panel of justices of the apex court on Tuesday.“Based on the judgment of this court in appeal SC. 1384/2019 delivered on December 20, 2019, and subsequently, on my advice to my client, we have decided to withdraw this appeal,” he said.The court was yet to decide on the governorship appeal.More to follow…