



US pre sident, Donald Trump, has imposed a visa ban that ensures immigration from Nigeria is no longer possible.





Citizens from Eritrea, Myanm ar and Kyrgyzstan, won’t also be allowed to apply for visas to immigrate to America under the policy.

The Trump administration has taken this decision to tighten security for countries, that don’t comply with the U.S. minimum security standards or cooperate to prevent illegal immigration.

Sudan and Tanzania will be barred from participating in the diversity visa lottery, which randomly awards green cards to 50,000 immigrants annually.

The new restrictions take effect on February 21 and will apply only to new visa applications.