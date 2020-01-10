US President Donald Trump has authorised new sanctions against Iran.
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, made this known on Friday in a live address.
It was reported that Trump ordered immediate economic sanctions on Iran on Wednesday.
Details later…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.