Three Shi’ite members sustained injuries on Tuesday when policemen allegedly fired gunshots and tear gas canisters to disperse a protest by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria at the Berger area of Wuse, Abuja.Our correspondent could not immediately ascertain whether the victims were injured by bullets or other projectiles.The IMN members were protesting the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat when the policemen fired gunshots and noxious gas in the air.The procession ended abruptly as the Shi’ites, commuters and commercial motorists scampered for safety.An eye witness said the injured Shi’ite members were quickly taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, adding that the “incident was like a movie show.”The IMN spokesman, Ibrahim Musa confirmed the development, noting that he had received reports that two sect members were shot by policemen “while on a peaceful protest at Berger.”He condemned the attack, insisting that the IMN members had the right to engage in peaceful assembly.Our correspondent reports that the Shi’ites had clashed with security forces several times resulting in the arrest and prosecution of many IMN members.A violent clash led to the death of a senior police officer, DCP Usman Umar and a youth corps member, Precious Owolabi, at the Central Business District on July 22, 2019.