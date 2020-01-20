The Supreme Court, on Monday, affirmed the election of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.
Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, who headed the seven-man panel of the apex court, dismissed the appeal filed by Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party.
Justice Paul Galinje, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the appeal lacked merit.
Details later…
