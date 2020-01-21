



The supreme court has upheld the election of Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, and Ahmadu Fintiri, his Adamawa state counterpart.Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, who led a seven-man panel, dismissed the appeal of Emmanuel Jime, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March gubernatorial election in Benue, for lacking in merit.Jime had challenged Ortom’s reelection on the grounds of substantial noncompliance with the provisions of Electoral Act, 2010 as amended.The court also struck out the appeal Jibrilla Bindow, APC candidate in the Adamawa gubernatorial election, filed against the victory of Fintiri.More to follow…