The supreme court has upheld the election of Abdullahi Ganduje as the governor of Kano state.
The court gave its verdict on Monday in the suit filed by Abba Kabir Yusuf, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the election of Ganduje, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).
More to follow…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.