



Minority leader the Nigeria Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the All Progressives Congress has failed Nigerians.





Enyinnaya Abaribe in his contribution to the motion sponsored by the Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi on national security said, President Muhammadu Buhari has been lying to Nigerians that Boko Haram has been defeated.





He explained that the APC government has been surviving on propaganda while Nigerians who elected them into power have been suffocating and under siege.





“Those who live on propaganda shall die by propaganda.

“Defeat is staring us on the face.





“Nigerians did not elect the Chief of Staff, Nigerians did not elect heads of Security, Nigerians elected President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and in 2019.





“As it is, we are facing the head of the Nigerian government and this is President Buhari. He should resign with immediate effect. ”





He was, however, stopped by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who cautioned against the politicisation of the matter under discussion.