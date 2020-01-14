 BREAKING: Reps panel asks NERC to suspend electricity tariff increase | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The house of representatives committee on power has asked the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the planned increase in electricity tariff.

NERC had directed the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to enforce an upward review of the tariff starting from April 1.



But at its meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, Aliyu Magaji, the committee chairman, asked NERC to issue a directive suspending the upward review pending proper consultations on the matter.

