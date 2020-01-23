







Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with governors of the south-west states at the presidential villa in Abuja.Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, is also in attendance.The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed but a presidential source disclosed that it is about the regional security outfit floated by the governors.Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, had described the security outfit as illegal but the governors said it has come to stay.More to follow…