Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with governors of the south-west states at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, is also in attendance.

The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed but a presidential source disclosed that it is about the regional security outfit floated by the governors.



Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, had described the security outfit as illegal but the governors said it has come to stay.

More to follow…





