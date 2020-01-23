Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, is also in attendance.
The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed but a presidential source disclosed that it is about the regional security outfit floated by the governors.
Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, had described the security outfit as illegal but the governors said it has come to stay.
More to follow…
