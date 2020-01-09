







The National Universities Commission, NUC, has phased out Mass Communication Degree in Nigeria institutions.





With the development, there will be no more Mass Communication as a degree programme in universities in Nigerian.





The NUC said it has unbundled Mass Communication into seven separate degree programmes to meet present demand and this takes effect from 2020 admissions into Nigerian universities.





In a chat with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, NUC’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said Mass Communication has been unbundled into Media Studies, Public Relations Studies, Cinematography, among others.





The seven new Programmes/Departments, to be domiciled in a Faculty / School / College of Communication and Media Studies are Journalism & Media Studies, Public Relations, Advertising, Broadcasting, Film & Multi-Media Studies, Development Communication Studies, Information & Media Studies.





More details later…



