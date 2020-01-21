At least nine members of the Imo state house of assembly have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Colins Chiji, the speaker, read their defection letters at plenary on Tuesday.The house was not in session when the supreme court sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor, replacing him with Hope Uzodinma.Ihedioha, who was declared winner of the March election, is of the PDP while Uzodinma is a member of the APC.More to follow…