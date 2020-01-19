 BREAKING NEWS: Massive explosion, fire rages Abule Egba (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING NEWS: Massive explosion, fire rages Abule Egba (VIDEO)

11:32 PM 0
A+ A-


There is a raging fire at one of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pipelines at Ekoro, Abule -Egba area of Lagos State. Several properties were said to have been consumed.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the inferno was as a result of pipeline vandals who bursted one of the oil pipelines in the area to siphon the product. Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Amodu, who confirmed the incident, said there was no casualty at press time.

The fire can be seen as far as Agbelekale area, Many families are running away in panic.

Fire fighters have arrived the scene and are trying to put out the raging inferno.

Some residents have taken to social media to share images.




















Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top