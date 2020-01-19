



I'm not panicking or anything. I'm fine. So, I can see the fire from upstairs because the Abule Egba fire has spread to pipeline.I'm not panicking or anything. I'm fine. pic.twitter.com/VOpuO9pPuC January 19, 2020

When some gangs decide to burst pipeline at the detriment of an entire community....so pained....Abule Egba and 🔥 disaster turning worst...... pic.twitter.com/cGGVTSedkn January 19, 2020

There is a raging fire at one of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pipelines at Ekoro, Abule -Egba area of Lagos State. Several properties were said to have been consumed.Preliminary investigation revealed that the inferno was as a result of pipeline vandals who bursted one of the oil pipelines in the area to siphon the product. Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Amodu, who confirmed the incident, said there was no casualty at press time.The fire can be seen as far as Agbelekale area, Many families are running away in panic.Fire fighters have arrived the scene and are trying to put out the raging inferno.Some residents have taken to social media to share images.