A federal capital territory (FCT) high court has found Maryam Sanda guilty of killing Bilyamin Mohammed Bello, her husband. Sanda stood trial on a two-count charge of culpable homicide.Bello, nephew of Haliru Mohammed Bello, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was killed in November, 2017.Sanda, however, attempted fleeing after the judgement was passed. More details later