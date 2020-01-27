 BREAKING: Maryam Sanda attempts to flee from court after murder conviction | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A federal capital territory (FCT) high court has found Maryam Sanda guilty of killing Bilyamin Mohammed Bello, her husband. Sanda stood trial on a two-count charge of culpable homicide.

Bello, nephew of Haliru Mohammed Bello, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was killed in November, 2017.

Sanda, however, attempted fleeing after the judgement was passed.
