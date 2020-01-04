/ / BREAKING: Gas explosion ‘kills many’ in Kaduna





Many people were killed as a result of a gas explosion at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna metropolis on Saturday morning.





The incident occurred at shop located opposite Total filling station at Sabon Tasha.





The sound of the explosion caused fear among many residents who initially thought it was a bomb attack by Boko Haram.





Philip Kambai, who escaped the blast, told TheCable that he was at a barbing saloon close to the gas shop for a hair cut alongside three other people when the incident happened.





“I just finished cutting my and was walking out then I heard boom! I fell down but I managed to get up. Then I saw fire. Immediately, I went behind and climbed a fence and in the process, I sustained injuries. One person also climbed the fence, but I doubt if the barber and two others came out,” Kambai said.





The explosion shattered the bodies of those who lost their lives in the incident as security operatives were seen parking body parts which littered the road.





Also said to have been killed was a man who parked his car by the roadside to have a hair cut at the saloon located around the gas shop.





The building which housed the gas shop was completely razed but firefighters were able to stop the inferno from spreading to other buildings.





The incident led to traffic gridlock as vehicles plying Kachia road had to divert to alternative routes.





The police have not made any statement on the incident at the time of filing this report.



