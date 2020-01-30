



Fulani and community leaders from Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State have been arrested by Plateau State Police Command and taken to Abuja for further interrogation as a result of the crisis that took place in parts of Bokkos local government area of the state.





Recall that governor Simon Lalong ordered the State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede to arrest the Fulani and community leaders of the affected communities following the killings and destruction of properties around Kwatas and nearby communities of Bokkos local government area.





It is understood that a slight disagreement had stalled the arrest on Tuesday when only the Fulani Ardos stood up for the arrest, claiming that the governor’s instructions was not directed at them.





CP Akinmoyede had ordered the leaders to reconvene at the Police headquarters the following day.





Report had it that the headquarters that on their arrival, they were asked to make individual statements in which some of them were released.





Report also had it that at about 4:00am on Thursday, the Ardos from Riyam, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu as well as the chairmen of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nigeria and some community and youth leaders were bundled into vehicles and taken to the Criminal Investigations Department, CID, at the Police headquarters in Abuja.





Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel confirmed the development and said, “For every Ardo that was moved to Abuja, an equivalent of the community leader from that area was equally picked and taken to Abuja