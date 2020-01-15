The five aid workers Boko Haram insurgents abducted in Borno state have regained freedom.
Security sources confirmed this on Wednesday.
A DSS source said they were released following a negotiation with the sect. It was not possible to confirm if any ransom was paid to secure their release.
The humanitarian workers – two females and three males – were abducted three days to Christmas. Boko Haram fighters had ambushed their convoy en route to Maiduguri from Monguno in Borno.
More to follow…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.