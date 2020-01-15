The five aid workers Boko Haram insurgents abducted in Borno state have regained freedom.Security sources confirmed this on Wednesday.A DSS source said they were released following a negotiation with the sect. It was not possible to confirm if any ransom was paid to secure their release.The humanitarian workers – two females and three males – were abducted three days to Christmas. Boko Haram fighters had ambushed their convoy en route to Maiduguri from Monguno in Borno.More to follow…