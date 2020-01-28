 BREAKING: Fire guts Sabo market in Sagamu | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Fire has gutted Sabo market in Sagamu, Ogun State early Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as many shops and properties are affected.

As of the time of filling this report, the fire is yet to be put out.



Details of the fire outbreak are still sketchy.

More Later



