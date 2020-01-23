Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, disclosed this to state house correspondents at the end of a meeting Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had with the six governors from the region on Thursday.
Akeredolu said the legal framework will help resolve all “burning issues” surrounding the security network.
Asked if the governors failed to draw up the legal framework for the outfit before the launch on January 9, Akeredolu said the inspector-general of police and other “relevant security agencies” were duly consulted.
Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, who had described the outfit as illegal, was part of the meeting.
While the meeting was ongoing, Malami had insisted that the outfit was illegal.
“Well we had a very fruitful discussion. Governors of south-west, as you know, we were all there. The meeting was presided over by the Vice President. The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation was there as well as the Inspector General of Police,” he said.
“So, we have rubbed minds and all of us have agreed on the way forward. The most important one is that we are going to have legal framework to back this Amotekun. And this legal framework is going to be one which we all are going to look at and will be sure to go without any hindrance.”
Responding to a question on if establishment of the outfit had been put on hold until the legal framework is developed, he said: “No. What I believe is our resolution is that Amotekan is there, you know the federal government is starting community policing, in essence really is about community. So, we are going to work together to see the community policing and Amotekan work in a way.
“We felt that with all these noise outside it is better for us to sit down. Remember that immediately the noise started, I said that we are going to explore political solution and all of us are here, my colleague the deputy governor of Oyo who is of the PDP, all of us are here. So we have looked at this solution to it now, both political and legal solutions to it and all of us will do it.”
He said there was no time that the federal government tried to stop Amotekun.
Laolu Akande, spokesman of the vice-president, also issued a statement on the meeting with the south-west governors.
Akande said the meeting was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, met today with South West Governors, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police,” the statement read.
“The meeting was at the instance of the Governors who had asked to see President Muhammadu Buhari over the controversy surrounding the Amotekun Initiative. However due to the President’s foreign engagement, he asked the Vice President to host the meeting.
“The meeting was very fruitful and unanimous resolutions were made on the way forward. Having regard to the need for all hands to be on deck in addressing the security concerns across the country, it was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the Community Policing strategy of the Federal Government.
“It was also agreed that necessary legal instruments will be put in place by each of the States to give legal backing to the initiative and address all issues concerning the regulation of the security structure.”
