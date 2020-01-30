



The Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday granted N50 million bail to former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Muhammed Bello Adoke.





Recall that Justice A.I. Kutigi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Monday, adjourned hearing on the trial of former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Muhammed Bello Adoke and others to Thursday, for ruling on their bail applications.





Adoke, (first defendant), along with six others were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, last Thursday, before Justice Kutigi on amended 42-count charges, to which they pleaded not guilty, thus setting the stage for their trial.





The prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga told the court that the matter was for the hearing on the defendant’s bail application, following which counsel to Adoke, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) informed the court that the defence has filed application for Adoke’s bail.





“We have also filed two critical documents to show that the defendant will not jump bail. We also urge the court to grant him bail based on his health condition. We humbly urge the court to grant him bail,” Ozekhome said.



