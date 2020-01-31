Bandits have abducted the District Head of Gayari District of Gummi Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed and his son.An indigene of the town, Malam Abubakar Sani said the bandits arrived Gayari town Thursday night and went to the district head’s house where they kidnapped him and his son.Abubakar said the Ak-47 wielding bandits fired gunshots into the air to scare away neighbours who came out to salvage the traditional ruler.Abubakar further explained that the kidnappers had earlier kidnapped the district head and his two children, but on their way, one of the children fell off from the motorcycle and ran back home.Details soon