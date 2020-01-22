The arraignment of former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke was on Wednesday stalled in a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.It was gathered that the arraignment of Adoke stalled in the FCT High Court in Gwagwalada over confusion from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga told the court that he was at a loss as to why he was in court.Recall the EFCC picked up the former AGF upon his arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates recently.Adoke is being probed alongside others over $1.06 billion Malabu Oil Block (OPL 245) deal.The ex-AGF was arrested in Abu Dhabi on November 11 after being watch-listed by the EFCC.But after a month in the custody of the International Police (INTERPOL) in the UAE, Adoke voluntarily offered to return to the country for interrogation by the EFCC and trial.Spotting a white Kaftan with a white cap, Adoke returned to the country using the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja aboard Emirates flight (Boeing 777 -300ER).He was immediately picked up by EFCC operatives and transferred into a Toyota bus marked RBC 931 BV while reading a book he brought from Dubai.Details later…