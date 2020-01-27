While accepting the award of stage, Kidjo was fast to dedicate the award to Burna Boy and all young African musicians for their efforts at putting African music on the world mapBurna Boy failed to clinch the much expected award just like other home-grown Nigerian singers in the past who have been previosuly nominated such as King Sunny Ade, Femi Kuti and Seun Kuti.It was Burna Boy’s first Grammy nomination and his multiple award winning African Giant was widely expected to clinch it for him.Burna Boy has been making headlines since he dropped the album - African GiantAfrican Giant is the fourth studio album by Burna Boy, which was released on July 26, 2019, by Spaceship Entertainment, Bad Habit, Atlantic Records and Warner Music. The album is a mixture of Afro-fusion, Afrobeat, dancehall, pop, and hip hop.The Best World Music Album category recognizes performers outside the United States who showcase non-European, indigenous influences in their body of work. The award was first handed out in 1992 to Mickey Hart.Other artistes who did not make it in the category at the ceremony at Staples Centre in Los Angeles are Gece — Altin Gün, What Heat — Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckleyand Fanm D’ayiti — Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet.