Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, has appointed Kesta Ogualili from Anambra state and Yusuf Alao from Oyo state as special advisers.
Ogualili, a hails from Dunukofia local government area of Anambra while Alao is from Ogbomosho local government area of Oyo.
The two are part of the 26 appointees sworn in by the governor on Wednesday.
According to the governor, the two none Borno indigenes were appointed as professionals who have lived in the state for many years and have been active in supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The governor was represented by Umar Kadafur, his deputy, who administered oath of office and allegiance for the appointees.
Below are the other advisers:
- Modu Mustapha
- Ali Damasak
- Mustapha Bulu
- Hussaini Gambo
- Bukar Busami
- Tukur Mshelia
- Tijjani Modu
- Inna Galadima
- Zarah Bukar
- Mustapha Sandabe
- Gadau Ngurno
- Mohammed Maulud
- Bole Kachallah
- Abdulrahman Abdulkarim
- Bashir Maidugu
- Bukar Konduga
- Umoru Gaya
- Ali Zangeri
- Tukur Ibrahim
- Tijjani Kukawa
- Abba Gubio
- Malam Badu
- Adamu Chibok
- Ahmed Zarma.
Zulum urged the appointees to live to high expectations.
