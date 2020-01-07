



Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Federal Government to beef up security across border towns in Nigeria.Atiku made the call while condemning the bomb attack in Gamboru, Borno State by suspected Boko Haram members.In a tweet, the former Vice President expressed sadness over the bomb attack, left about 30 people dead.He wrote: “I am saddened by reports of the death of no fewer than 30 people in a bridge bomb attack in Gamboru, Borno State. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace and their families comforted.“Security must be beefed up across border towns. -AA”No fewer than 38 corpses were counted as at Tuesday morning with more than 30 others injured in Gamboru Ngala following a bomb explosion targeted at people returning home from the market at the foot of the bridge linking Nigeria and Cameroon Republic.The incident was confirmed by Goni Malam Usman, a leader of the Nigerian community who fled Gamboru to settle in the Cameroonian side.Usman disclosed that the bomb detonated at around 3:00 p.m. when civilian JTF both on the Nigeria and Cameroon side were controlling crowd at the bridge.