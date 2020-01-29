Senator Istifanus Gyang on Wednesday cried out on the floor of the Senate that there’s an orchestrated plot by Boko Haram to exterminate citizens of Plateau state.This is just as the Senate devotes Wednesday plenary to deliberate on the state of security in Nigeria.Gyang relying on Order 42 and 52 raised a motion of national importance demanding that there’s an urgent need to address the situation before it gets out of hands.In his prayers, the Plateau Senator asked the Senate to condemn the act which has led to the death of 27 citizens of the state in the last two weeks.He narrated how students were killed in Maiduguri and the adoption of Plateau students in Maiduguri and those living in fear to leave Maiduguri to resume at Ahmadu Bello University, Tafawa Balewa University in Bauchi and Plateau tertiary institutions be protected.Gyang explained that”the orchestrated plot so far has not spared traditional rulers, Christian or Muslims, it’s targetted at Plateau citizens.“It all started on the 1st of October,2019 where two citizens of Mangu-Bokkos, Lawrence Duna and Godfrey Shikakham, carpenters working with humanitarian NGO in Borno were abducted and executed in a video that went viral.“The hate narrative by Boko Haram against Plateau citizens should be stopped as this is unfortunate as we are just returning to peace only to lose 27 of us again in Mangu-Bokkos and Kuthen communities.He also asked the Senate to plead with the various institutions to delay the admission processes for Plateau students in Maiduguri.His three prayers were all carried by the lawmakers.Meanwhile, the Senate is devoting the entire plenary to discuss the poor security situation in the country.Today’s Order paper contained one item which borders on security matters alone.