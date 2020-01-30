Boko Haram on Tuesday night slaughtered two people sleeping at a military checkpoint on the outskirts of Maiduguri, carting away part of their frozen fish.According to a security source, the driver of the truck conveying frozen fish from Kano to the Borno State capital was forced to stop at the checkpoint a few minutes to the closure of the security gates as the vehicle developed a fault.The soldiers at the checkpoint were said to have advised the driver to leave the DAF truck proceed to town to sleep with the two other people with him.They were said to have rejected the advice and chose instead to sleep inside the vehicle.The source said they were attacked by insurgents, who killed two of them.The corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Borno State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, by the Rapid Response Squad, with their wounded colleague receiving treatment at the hospital.The source said, “The RRS were told about the Boko Haram attack about 7am on Wednesday. There was information that some armed men suspected to be insurgents had intercepted a DAF truck with number plate Yobe PKM 665 X driven by one Yusuf Mohammed, who was with his motorboy Abdullah Mohammed.“They slept at the gate of the military checkpoint at Auno. The insurgents came at night and attacked the three people in the vehicle, killing the driver and his motorboy. The other occupant of the vehicle Yusuf Abdulrahaman was still gasping for breath this morning when the RRS got to the scene of the incident.”The source added that, “Abdulrahaman was rushed to the Borno State Specialist Hospital for treatment, the truck, which still contains some iced fish, was towed to Auno.Attempts to reach the Commandant of the Borno Rapid Respond Squad, CSP Abioye Babalola, for comments was unsuccessful as of the time of filing in report as his mobile line failed to connect.