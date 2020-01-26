 Bobrisky is an agent of darkness- Clergyman Apostle Omashola | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Bobrisky is an agent of darkness- Clergyman Apostle Omashola

Clergyman, Apostle Chris Omashola has again, said that popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, is an agent of darkness.

In a tweet thread he shared on his handle, Apostle Omashola alleged that Bobrisky has an agenda to push for the acceptability of "Gayism". Read his tweets below



