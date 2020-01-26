Clergyman, Apostle Chris Omashola has again, said that popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, is an agent of darkness.
In a tweet thread he shared on his handle, Apostle Omashola alleged that Bobrisky has an agenda to push for the acceptability of "Gayism". Read his tweets below
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.