Dear Customer, present outage affecting all is a TCN System Disturbance on the grid. Power to be restored as soon as available. Please, bear with us — Eko Electricity Distribution Company (@EKEDP) 16 January 2020

The national electricity grid has recorded its first collapse in the year.The grid collapsed more than 10 times in 2019, causing power failure across the country.The system was said to have collapsed around 12:37 on Thursday resulting in power outage in some parts of the country.The development was confirmed in a tweet by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).“Dear Customer, present outage affecting all is a TCN System Disturbance on the grid. Power to be restored as soon as available,” the company said.“Dear Customer, the outage which occurred at 1237hrs is due to a TCN system collapse affecting Lekki, Ibeju & environs. The team is working to restore power. Please, bear with us.”