/ / Bishop Isong releases shocking prophecies about Atiku, Amaechi, DSS, herdsmen





The General Overseer and President of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI), Bishop Gospel Emmah Isong, has predicted that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will reconcile with his political enemies.





He said there is going to be a strange re-alignments and reconciliations among politicians in 2020.





Isong also said that he foresees turbulent times for former Rivers State Governor, and Minister of transport, Chibuike Amaechi.





He spoke at the 2020 annual “Pass Over Night” church service held in Calabar to usher in the New Year.

Isong, who is also the National Publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), said, “There shall be strange re-alignments, compensations and reconciliations and collaborations of old-time political enemies in 2020.





“Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is going to reconcile with his enemies to position himself in politics. Get ready for shock reconciliations.





“Those of you that used to die for politicians, you will notice that the person you were dying for has made peace with his enemies. Then you will know that politics is a game. And that at a high level, they don’t take it the way you do.





“Rotimi Amechi will have an uphill task, but in the end, he would triumph over his adversaries who are trying to pull him down. But he shall convince his friends and foes that he is still in charge,” he prophesied.





He added, “There shall be a shake-up in the DSS because of the embarrassment of the continuous arrest of innocent Nigerians. The arrest would not only be limited to ordinary citizens, but shall also include clergymen who make public utterance that would be against the DSS.





On the issue of insecurity, the cleric said: “There shall be several and retaliatory attacks on the headsmen that would lead to killing all over Nigeria and movement of cows on the road would be heavily restricted to protect life





“Because of border closure, criminals and smugglers would devise other means of breaking the law on the waterways. Besides, I foresee more protests and civil disobedience; I foresee teargas everywhere, mind your steps this year,” he predicted.



