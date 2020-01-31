



Jennifer Gates, daughter of billionaire businessman and founder of Microsoft, William Henry Gates, is engaged to her Egyptian heartthrob, Nayel Nassar.Jennifer who is the eldest child of Bill Gates announced the engagement on her Instagram account with a photo of her soon to be husband.She wrote ”Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind.”Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions.”I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”Crying again its fine life is perfect right now you’re everything to me.”Nassar who helped Egypt qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, took to his own instagram page too to profess his love for his soon to be bride.He wrote ”SHE SAID YES!!.“I feel like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now.“Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined… and so much more.”I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore.”Thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me.”Reacting, Bill and Melinda Gates said on Instagram that they were “thrilled” for the couple, with Melinda sharing her daughter’s post on her Instagram story.The couple attended Stanford University and they both have a love for the equine sport.