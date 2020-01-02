/ / Be rich enough to take care of yourself before proposing love to me - Khloe

Reality TV star, Busayo Abiri a.k.a Khloe has shared one of her resolutions for 2020.The BBNaija ex-housemate took to her Snapchat page on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, where she talked about several things she would love to achieve in 2020. One thing she mentioned which have heard before was the qualities she desires from a future husband.“This is 2020, let me breathe. I would not be taking bullshit from anybody, seriously. This is not like a new year resolution or anything I’m just trying to remind you that baby girl is not taking bullshit from anybody. This year I’m making me a lot of money, I need to buy a house, by a dream can and I need to fly all over the world…And to all the guys on this platform that have been asking me out, trying to take to me…now if you want to get serious with me, because you don’t know, I might meet my future husband on this platform, please make sure you are rich enough to take care of yourself before you can take care of me! Yea, period,” she said.Recall that back in December 2019, Khloe in a very lengthy post said she cannot marry a broke man.“So last night at dinner I was having a conversation with the girls and I said I can’t MARRY a broke man that doesn’t have at least 3 cars, 2 houses, and 2 stable businesses …. so it got online and people are insulting me … 1. That’s my wish, not yours. 2. I repeat I’m not bringing a child into this world if my husband and me are not financially stable. 3. It’s me that knows what I went through growing up and I don’t wish that for my children. 4. I have half of these things, so why should I go lower. 5. It’s none of your goddam business what I wish for,” she wrote.