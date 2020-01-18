Khafi escaped unhurt from a car accident she suffered yesterday in Lagos. The reality show star who disclosed that she was shaken by the incident, said it took three men to lift out her car.
Kkafi further disclosed that she remembered she is a goal getter after almost saying she won't be driving over the incident which occurred yesterday January 17.
She wrote;
