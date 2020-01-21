Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has appointed ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, as his Special Assistant on Garment Factory and Branding.
Gedoni’s fiancée, who was also a fellow housemate on the reality show, Khafi Kareem, announced the appointment on her Instagram page.
She wrote, ”@gedoni has been appointed as the Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Garment Factory and Branding.”
Recall that Ayade also appointed the CEO of Made Men Music Group(MMMG), Ubi Franklin as his special adviser on tourism.
Confirming the appointment, Ubi said, ” I, Ubi Ekapong Ofem (Ubi Franklin) wish to inform the public that I have been appointed Special Adviser on Tourism to His Excellency, Professor Benedict Ayade, Governor of Cross River State.
”It is indeed an honour to be deemed fit by His Excellency to serve the good and resilient people of Cross River State in this capacity.
”More so, I am most delighted to be functioning in the Tourism sector, one sector which is dear to my heart and one which I believe I fit into appropriately considering my background in the entertainment industry .
