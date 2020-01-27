Chukwuemeka Okoye better known as Frodd became prominent after he participated in the 2019 edition of BBNaija.The outspoken reality TV star has opened up on the impact the reality TV show made on his life.Speaking in a chat with Media Hub Room, he said: ”The show has changed my life in a very big way, I have met many people since I got out of the house. People that the way I live in the house has influenced one way or the other. From my own self, I learn a lot in the house as well, how to associate myself with people, different personalities, fire watcher, health and everything. I have my ways on how to interact with people, it also helps me to develop myself talent wise.“It also helps me grow personally, to endure trials and all that. Basically, I tell you it’s been a mind-blowing experience, I actually say it is a crash course, it’s a life event. The things I learnt in the house for three months, would have been what I could have played in my life journey for five years but it was short-lived in three months back-to-back, in an atmosphere that challenged me to improve. So far so good it has been very healthy, though there are parts where we are still trying to adjust, the going out part, no public spaces, no eating and drinking in the public, we can still do our thing, Frodd is still Frodd. Still keeping it real 100%”.