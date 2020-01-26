



NBA legend Kobe Bryant has passed away, he died aboard a helicopter that crashed in Southern California on Sunday morning. He was 41.





Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.



The crash in Calabasas and deaths were confirmed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.





However, the LA County Sheriffs did not mention Kobe’s name.

There were no survivors in the crash.





TMZ reported that Bryant was traveling with four other people in his private helicopter when it crashed.The cause of the crash is under investigation.





Kobe has famously used a helicopter to travel for years -- dating back to when he played for the Lakers. He was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.





The 18-time NBA All-Star spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships before he retired in 2016.





He was the first guard in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons.





He is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters -- Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

Kobe has recently been spotted out at NBA games with his daughter Gianna -- a rising star basketball player herself. Their youngest daughter, Capri, was just born in June 2019.