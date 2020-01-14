Barcelona have announced the appointment of Quique Setien as their new manager.Setien replaces Ernesto Valverde, who was informed by Barca that he will be sacked, following a meeting on Monday with his agent.“Agreement between FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde to end his contract as manager of the first team. Thank you for everything, Ernesto. Best of luck in the future,” an official club statement read.“Quique Setien will be the new FC Barcelona coach. The man from Cantabria in the north of Spain comes to Barca after having had spells at Racing Santander, Poli Ejido, Logrones, Lugo, Las Palmas and Betis, his previous club in the 2018/19 season.“Throughout his career he has been a proponent of possession-based, attacking football that has been attractive to the fans.”It would be the first time that Barcelona have sacked a coach in the middle of a season since Louis Van Gaal in 2003.They initially turned to Xavi Hernandez, but their former captain declined to take over in the middle of the season.