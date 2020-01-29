The President and Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Prof. Tayo Ademola, on Tuesday, boasted that the university had set new records that A-list universities in the country were still struggling to meet.According to Ademola, Babcock, as of today, offers best training in Medicine, Accounting and Law in Nigeria.The VC said this while interacting with pupils from over 1,000 secondary schools from Ogun State, during Babcock’s 2020 Youth Empowerment Programme.Ademola told the pupils that a Law graduate from Babcock emerged the overall best candidate in the 2019 Nigerian Law School Bar exam, while 10 Babcock alumni bagged first class at the law school.The VC said, “We have set records that old universities like UI , OAU, among others are still struggling to make.“We are the overall best in Law, ICAN, among others.“Twenty people from Babcock became chartered accountants all at once and some of them were still in school when they participated in this examination.“Ten out of our graduates came out with first class in the last bar examination.”The VC also said the university had never missed one day on its academic calendar since it started about 21 years ago.He said, “Babcock is open to all and it should be the institution of your first choice because from the day of your matriculation, you will know the day you will graduate.”The institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Owolabi, explained that the programme with the theme, ‘Be Better You,’ was to expose the pupils to things that would assist them in building a good future for themselves.In his goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary in the Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Aikulola Oluola, represented by Mr Ade Lawal, commended the management of Babcock University for organising the programme.