Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), has said efforts made to reconcile Nigerians in the aftermath of the civil war have had limited impact.He said this was because they were not consistently pushed by the authorities.Babangida bared his mind in an interview with Channels Television.He, however, lauded initiatives such as the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the unity schools set up across the country.Babangida urged the Federal Government to do more by consistently pushing hard to achieve their objectives.“For example, the NYSC, unity schools.. I think we didn’t push it hard,” he said.“We should have pushed all those hard so that people from different parts of the country can say that we met at unity schools together”.