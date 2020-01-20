Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said there is nothing wrong in the setting up of community, state and zonal policing to complement the federal policing.Atiku, in a statement on Sunday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said the primary responsibility of government at all levels was the protection of lives and property of the citizens.Atiku’s statement is coming on the heels of controversy over the setting up of a joint security outfit, Amotekun, by governors of the six states in the Southwest.“In carrying out this function, the state employs different layers of measures to ensure effective and efficient policing. It is without doubt that in the past decade particularly, the current policing administration in our dear country had been stretched to its limits and it is obvious that the reality of our domestic security upheaval will demand of us to recalibrate our police systems.“In the present day Nigeria, there is hardly any state of the federation that does not contend with some type of security challenges.“Because our security challenges are diverse in forms and impacts, it is thus incumbent that centrally controlled police architecture cannot exclusively deal with those challenges.“Consequently, there is need for the creation of additional policing structures in the country to address the rapidly growing challenges of insecurity and crime,” Atiku said.