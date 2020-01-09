 Ashley Young rejects Man United contract extension for Inter Milan | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Ashley Young has rejected Manchester United’s one-year extension offer as he wants to join Inter Milan.

Manchester United are desperate for Ashley Young to stay on at Old Trafford for another year.

United are keen to avoid the embarrassment of seeing their captain agreeing to a mid-season deal to walk away in the summer on a free transfer.


Sky Sports News understands Inter Milan are in talks over the signing of Young.



