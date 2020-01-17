Arsenal is closing in on a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, Goal reports.The Gunners are in talks with the Ligue 1 champions over a move for the France international left-back, who has just six months left of his current contract.Discussions between the two clubs are at an advanced stage, with Arsenal hoping to take advantage of the fact Kurzawa will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.The north London club are pushing to get a deal done for a nominal fee for the 27-year-old, who moved to PSG from Monaco in 2015 in a deal worth close to €22 million (£16m/$25m).