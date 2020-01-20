



Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, has described the recent activity of Boko Haram insurgents as ”the kicks of a dying horse gasping for the last breath”.





Boko Haram has stepped up attacks on military formations and civilian population in the north-east.





He also asked local and foreign bodies to be mindful of the comments they make on Nigeria’s security.





Buratai’s warning came a day after the European parliament, a legislative branch of the European Union, said there has not been progress in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

The parliament in its January 16, 2020 resolution said the security situation in Nigeria has deteriorated significantly.





Aminu Iliyasu, the army operations media coordinator, in a statement on Monday, said the army chief has asked those bodies to make utterances that would help restore peace.





“The chief of army staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has reassured Nigerians that the counter insurgency operations in the north-east and indeed other ongoing operations against our common enemies across the country are still on course with current indicators revealing tremendous successes across the various theatres of operation,” the statement read.





“After a careful review of the Nigerian Army operations in the north-east, it is pertinent to state that, Headquarters Nigerian Army has gladly observed the renewed zeal and determination by troops to take the counter insurgency operations to its logical conclusion with outcomes favourable to Nigeria and Nigerians as evident in the recent decimation of many Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals, including some of their top commanders amidst several arrests of the insurgents’ logistic suppliers and collaborators, numerous capture of the criminals’ arms and ammunition as well as rescue of many captives from the bondage of the insurgents.





“To this end, all local and foreign interests are advised to exhibit more commitment and restraint on issues of our national security and avoid taking sides. Furthermore, all actions and utterances must be tailored towards supporting the national cause with a view to restoring peace and tranquility to our beloved country.”





Buratai assured troops that their sacrifices and that of their fallen colleagues would never be in vain.





He also “warned all enemies of Nigeria and Nigerians who take delight in the suffering of our innocent citizens that the day of reckoning is at their door steps”.



