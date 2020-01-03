/ / Apostle Johnson Suleman release prophetic words for 2020





Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has unveiled his predictions for the year 2020.





Suleman assured Nigerians that the year would be that of greater glory and works.





In a tweet, the clergyman assured Nigerians of peace and helpers.





He tweeted: “This year 2020 shall be your year of greater glory and greater works. You will become an institution.

“Your sorrow shall be turned to joy(John 16.20), you shall enjoy peace on every side.





“Helpers will come to you from everywhere in Jesus name..happy new year.”





Recall that similar prophecies were released by some pastors like Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, who had assured Nigerians that 2020 would be a year of breaking limits.





Oyedepo, who is the founder of Living Faith church aka Winner Chapel, during the 2019 cross-over night at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State said Nigerians would break limits in all their endeavours in the new year.





Dr. Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, had prophesied that the year 2020 would be a season of supernatural shift for his members and Nigeria as a nation.





Enenche had declared that the year would usher in “drastic, dramatic and dimensional shifts.”





Also, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, had said that 2020 was going to be a year of series of joy and series of victory.



