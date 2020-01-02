/ / APC crisis: Oshiomhole under fire for calling on Nigerians to pray for him





A former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, has told his former boss, and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to stop playing the victim of the crisis rocking the party across the country.





Idahosa said that Oshiomhole was the cause of the crisis and so should stop playing the victim card.





He was reacting to the former Edo State Governor’s call on Nigerians to remember him in their prayers over his fate in the party.





Oshiomhole made the call at a meeting with some party members in Edo.





Idahosa, a former Special Adviser on Political Matters to Oshiomhole who spoke with reporters in Bénin City.





He pointed out that the APC has lost grounds on account of the Oshiomhole’s combative stance in running its affairs.





He said the National Chairman should resign instead of calling for prayers he does not need.





Idahosa said, “Comrade Oshiomhole should spare us the drama of asking Nigerians to pray for him over the APC crisis.





“It is just a case of barefaced deceit, which is second nature to him. It is public knowledge that he is the cause of the crisis in the party, at the national and state levels.





“At the national level, the state governors are inching very close to removing him on account of his high-handedness, sabotage and tyrannical approach to running the party.





“The APC is in more crisis than Oshiomhole met it; the party has lost grounds on account of the national chairman’s combative stance in running its affairs.”



