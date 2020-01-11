The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has faulted the creation of Amotekun in the South-West, claiming it is not different from the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).Recall that it was reported that the Amotekun was launched in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday as part of measures to curb crime in Yoruba land.But the NYCN in a statement faulted the move, describing Amotekun as the “military wing” of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).“Amotekun group in the South-West is OPC military wing in disguise and in the same league with the proscribed IPOB. The President must not allow this unconstitutionality to prevail,” the body said.“The South-West governors must desist from backing nefarious groups such as this one. Amotekun is a threat to peace and national security and an attempt to jeopardise Nigeria’s sovereignty. Amotekun is no different from Boko Haram and IPOB in their formative stages.”Furthermore, the group said: “Nigeria Police, DSS and Army shouldn’t take this lightly with the governors of the Southwest.“The National Security Adviser should promptly take steps that will avert the looming threat to our national security that is about to be threatened by the South-West governors, OPC and others.”