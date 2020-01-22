The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group has insisted that people of the Southwest are the most primitive when it comes to politics.





National Secretary of the group, Alhassan Saleh, made the declaration while faulting people of the Southwest for supporting the establishment of Amotekun, a region security outfit.





Featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme, Saleh explained that people of the Southwest are very intolerant of opposition.





When asked to confirm a statement credited to him saying that the Southwest may lose out in 2023 presidency with the support for Amotekun, Saleh, affirmed saying he was not trying to blackmail the Southwest by making such a remark.





He said, “It is not blackmail. Unfortunately, with a very strong apology to my South-West friends, despite the education of the Yoruba people, they still remain the most primitive in terms of political culture.





“They are not tolerant to the opposition and if you allow them to have an ethnic army, definitely there will be fear from Nigerians.”





Governors from Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Lagos States had a few weeks ago in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital launched the security outfit.





The governors had explained that Amotekun was established to curb the issues of insecurity in the Southwest.