The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, has revealed why its members are afraid of the Southwest security outfit, Amotekun.National Secretary of the group, Alhassan Saleh, disclosed that they “fear” Amotekun because their members carrying out their economic business in the Southwest would be the target.Featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, Saleh explained that vocal proponents of the Southwest security outfit are against Fulani people, hence their fear of the security outfit.He said: “Our members are not cattle rustlers or bandits but they carry out their economic activities in the rural areas of cattle herding.“Our fear is that by the time you have this illegal ethnic militia our people will be the target, that is our fear.“The proponents have not hidden their intentions on that. If you look at some of the vocal proponents of Amotekun like Femi Fani-Kayode look at their hate speech. Go to his Twitter page and see what he is writing about Fulani people.”Governors from Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Lagos States had a few weeks ago in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital launched the security outfit.The governors had explained that Amotekun was established to curb the issues of insecurity in the Southwest.