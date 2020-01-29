



A Muslim group, Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria has faulted the establishment of Western Nigeria Security Outfit popularly known as Operation Amotekun by Southwest governors.





The group claimed that Amotekun was a subtle plot by Christians to dominate the Southwest region.





Addressing journalists in Osogbo, Osun State yesterday, the Vice President, Sheikh Abdurrasheed Hadiyatullah said Amotekun was a covert effort to create a Christian dominated state police.





Hadiyatullah described Amotekun as a sinister motive which is at variance with true, genuine and real yearning of the public for a more secure environment.









“It is another elusive way of establishing a ‘Christian-dominated State Police Force whose affairs would be designed and determined from the Church at the expense of the Muslims majority in the region”.





Hadiyatullah demanded for “Provision of effective safety for lives and property of the people at any point in time is a collective responsibility one that is devoid of any iota of elements of religious, ethnic and primitive bigotry; a type of garment that Amotekun presently but unfortunately wears.





“Issues of security of the peoples ought not to be premised on the altar of politics and personal interests as doing such would amount to building an empire on mere propaganda and the figment of the imagination of the gullible. It stands to collapse shortly after its creation.





“Any form of the Christian agenda camouflaged as a Security Outfit, such as the Amotekun, where the Muslims population from the Southwest and in the country at large is viewed as a target is an act of injustice, unfairness, inequality, barbarism, savagery and wickedness taken too far and therefore outright unacceptable and thereby condemned in its entirety”.